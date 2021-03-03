No foul play is suspected after a man was found dead in a cell at the Geary County Detention Center.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is conducting an investigation into the death.
Junction City Fire/EMS and Geary County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Geary County Detention Center at about 6 a.m. March 3 in the response to an unresponsive male in the jail. The man, who has been identified as 41 year old Allen Presley Harroald of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. Criminal activity is not suspected at this time.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations responded to the detention center at the request of the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, to investigate this incident per policy.
