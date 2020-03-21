According to City Manager Allen Dinkel, the City of Junction City will abide by the orders of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly concerning utility and internet disconnects.
The temporary executive order, Executive Order No. 20-05 , expires May 1 or when the COVID-19-related statewide State of Disaster Emergency proclaimed on March 12 expires, whichever comes first.
According to Dinkel, the city encourages customers to continue paying their monthly bills with the city as usual. At this time, late fees will be assessed as normal.
Kelly also announced an Executive Order to temporarily prohibit evictions and foreclosures.
Executive Order #20-06 temporarily prohibits evictions and foreclosures across the state in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Due to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19, Kelly and her administration has taken steps to support Kansans who may miss mortgage or rent payments as a result of lost wages and other income.
“We understand that this pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for people across the state,” Kelly said. “Kansas families need our support, and my administration is committed to doing everything it can to make sure Kansans can stay in their homes and businesses. It’s a necessary step to further protect Kansans’ health and safety.”
The Executive Order temporarily prohibits all financial institutions operating in Kansas from initiating any mortgage foreclosure efforts or judicial proceedings, and any commercial or residential eviction efforts or judicial proceedings until May 1, according to Kelly’s office.
At this ttime, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Geary County, though there are several who have been tested, according to Deputy Director of the Geary County Health Department Charles Martinez.
He said if and when a positive result was obtained, the public would know immediately.
