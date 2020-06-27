After an explosion of COVID-19 cases linked to Aggieville in Manhattan, Commanding General of Fort Riley Maj. Gen. John S. Kolasheski has ordered soldiers to stay away from Aggieville at certain hours of the day and night.
Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., soldiers have been banned from being in Aggieville.
“Aggieville is defined as the restaurants, shops, bars, entertainment venues, and other establishments located in the vicinity of Moro Street with a boundary of Bluemont Avenue to the North, Laramie Street to the South, N Manhattan Avenue to the West, and N 11th Street to the East,” Kolasheski said.
Soldiers are still allowed to patronize Aggieville businesses during other hours of the day.
However, soldiers have been commanded to wear a face covering when visiting public areas and businesses in Aggieville. These face coverings may only be removed to eat or drink.
Family members of soldiers are “strongly encouraged” to follow these same orders.
Kolasheski also encouraged soldiers and their families to wash their hands often, practice social distancing and avoid over-crowded areas.
