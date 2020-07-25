Kolasheski says farewell during monthly breakfast

During the monthly Military Affairs Council Breakfast Thursday, Maj. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, said thank you to many of the people in the Geary County community that he has worked with over the last two years.
“Thank you to each and every one of you for what you do for, not only the community, but also for our installation and our military,” he said. “Your support is very, very powerful. And it is helpful as a senior commander to have the support of our surrounding communities. Not every installation in our military has that. But here, its rock solid and its not transactional, it is sincere.”
Kolasheski is preparing for his new post at Fort Knox, Kentucky as the commanding general for the newly reactivated Fifth Corps, also known as V Corps.
He said that of all three times that he and his family have been attached to the 1st Infantry Division, this last assignment was the most rewarding and fun they have had.
“It’s not just because of the opportunities that we’ve been given outside of the installation,” he said. “I mean, being the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, Danger six of the big red one, has offered me personally a lot of opportunities.”
He talked about the trip to France to participate in the 100-year anniversary of the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in World War I that he went on immediately after arriving to the installation in 2018. That year, he also represented the 1st Infantry Division at the Army- Navy game in which the division was honored. He also talked about the many trips that he took for ceremonies and events that honored Big Red One veterans.
“I could go on and on about the opportunities I’ve been afforded as Danger Six, I mean, it’s just been tremendous,” he said. “But I’ll tell you also, we as a family look back fondly and will always look back on our time here. And it’s because of the environment that you have established.”
Kolasheski introduced the new U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley Commander, Col. William McKannay who said he was excited to have the opportunity to build on the relationships with the communities that the installation has.
The next MAC Breakfast is Aug. 13 at Acorns Resort and the guest speaker will be Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston.
