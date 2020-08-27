Earlier this week, an employee of Konza Prairie Community Health Center was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was displaying symptoms of the illness and was tested before subsequently receiving the positive result.
The staff member is currently isolated.
According to officials with Konza, every patient who had contact with the infected individual has been identified. The employee was part of a department at Konza that provides limited services, according to a press release sent out earlier this week, and so impact to patients from this infection has been low.
As of this writing, everyone who had close contact with the infected employee has been contacted and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days, as per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
People are strongly encouraged to continue social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and avoid going out in public if not strictly necessary.
