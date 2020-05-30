Konza Prairie Community Health Center has received a Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Worksite achievement grant to purchase an ice/water dispenser to promote employee wellness. Konza is the first of four local organizations who participated in the WorkWell KS (WWKS) worksite training to receive a grant to improve the health and wellness of the workplace. WWKS, a partner in the Pathways initiative is a statewide program that provides leadership, training, and resources for businesses and organizations to support worksite health. To be eligible to apply for funding worksites were required to send their wellness committee to two WWKS training workshops, implement wellness policies and procedures, and complete a development plan for worksite improvement.
Konza Prairie Community Health Center is a not-for-profit charitable organization and one of several hundred Community Health Centers partially funded by the federal government. Konza Prairie Community Health Center was formed in 1994 to meet the unmet health care needs of the Junction City/Geary County. The clinic is governed by a Board of Directors made up of local individuals, a majority of which are Konza clients.
Konza provides medical, dental, and behavioral health services in Junction City and Manhattan, Kansas, serving patients living in a five-county radius. They are continuously trying to expand available services to better meet the needs of our community. Konza also has a school-based health center located in Junction City High School, to provide convenient access to quality healthcare for USD 475 faculty and students. Lee Wolf, Konza CEO said the worksite wellness funding will allow them to install a new ice and water dispenser for staff in the breakroom at the Junction City location. “Konza employees work hard to take care of patients; taking care of themselves is just as important,” said Wolf. “We are thrilled to have community partners like Live Well Geary County and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. Because of these partnerships and the dedication of Konza’s Worksite Wellness Committee, we will be able to offer our staff a healthier workplace environment and both a convenient and simple step to improve their health by drinking more water”
Geary County is one of 16 Kansas communities selected to participate in the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas program, which is the largest community grant program ever funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Live Well Geary County has received a $100,000 coordination grant; Geary County schools, worksites, restaurants, food retail outlets and other organizations have the opportunity to apply for non-competitive implementation and achievements grants amounting to $400,000 through July 2020. The Pathways program provides community coalitions, like Live Well Geary County, with the tools and resources needed to remove barriers and engage their communities in ways that enable healthy eating and tobacco-free, active living to become a way of life. Funded communities work in several sectors in order to build and sustain healthy environments for their residents, including community policy, resident/community well-being, food retail, health care providers, restaurants, schools and worksites.
