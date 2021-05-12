TOPEKA –Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident Addison L. Payne died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the facility. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. Preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Payne was serving a life sentence for robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sodomy and rape. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since April 1993.
The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867. LCF is an all-male correctional facility with a capacity of 2,432 residents.
