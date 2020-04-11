The Board of Trustees of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting is open to the public and can be joined with the link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/207002728?pwd=NDJLdlhXWVh6WUJnL3Ivc0k2M1lYQT09.
The meeting can also be joined by telephone using the numbers 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 207 002 728 and the password is 515438. Digital or paper copies of the agenda can be provided in advance upon request. Questions and/or requests for additional information can be referred to Library Director Susan Moyer at susanm@jclib.org or by leaving a voice mail at 785-238-4311.
