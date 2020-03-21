For the health of both patrons and employees, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is closed. Plans at this time are to open back up to the public April 5 and provide at least limited service, depending on conditions. All library programs scheduled during the closure are cancelled. Decisions on future programs will be made at a later date, as more information comes available. Library Director Susan Moyer said she and her staff would take measures extending due dates for physical library materials currently checked out by patrons and take away any fines for these materials that would otherwise be assessed while the library is unexpectedly closed.
People can visit the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Facebook page for updates and announcements. Also available on Facebook are the library’s digital resources, which people can make use of now.
“The board and staff are committed to serving the citizens, businesses and organizations of Junction City/Geary County/Fort Riley and will continue to do so as best we can,” Moyer said in a written release.
For more info or to ask a question, call 785-238-4311 or email jclibrary@jclib.org.
