The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has released its plan to reopen. This is the plan, in detail.
This plan is intended for use as a guideline for resuming public services at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library. The phases, dates and items will change as necessary to meet the orders and guidelines provided by federal, state and local public health officials and the goal to stop the spread of the corona virus. It is possible that outbreaks may require additional periods of closing the library or modifications of services in the coming months.
Patrons are asked to not visit the library if they are ill and/or exhibiting any of the symptoms of the Corona Virus (chills, fever, coughing, shortness of breath) or if they know or believe they have been exposed to the virus
Patrons are also asked to follow these steps while in the library to protect themselves and staff members:
Clean hands upon entering and before leaving with the materials provided
Cover your coughs and sneezes
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
Wear a mask when possible but be prepared to lower mask when doing transactions that require positive identification
Common touch surfaces will be cleaned between users so time must be allowed to facilitate this cleaning.
The current plan is to reopen the library in phases beginning Tuesday, May 19. The first phase will be very limited and consist of three walk-up services at the north entrance and a few inside the library on an appointment only basis. Other services will be resumed in three subsequent phases.
Weeks of Tuesday, May 18 – Saturday, May 30
Limited library services offered beginning Tuesday, May 18. Beginning that day the operating schedule will be on a Monday-Saturday basis from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
DBPL borrower’s cards and State Library of Kansas eCards issued upon request by calling 785-238-4311 or emailing jclibrary@jclib.org.
No-contact curbside services will be offered from the north entrance (parking lot side) of the building.
The 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. hour will be reserved for vulnerable populations.
No contact curbside services will include:
Hardcopy checkout based on patron requests by phone or email for specific items. Number of items will be limited to a total of 5.
Return of materials previously checked out to designated containers located at the entrance. These materials will be isolated for 72 hours before they are cleaned and checked in.
In-person registration for the adult and children’s summer reading programs.
Online registration will also be available from the links provided on the library’s facebook page.
Service by appointment will be scheduled in advance by phone or email and those patrons will use south entrance to enter and leave the building. Visits will be limited to thirty minutes with the exception of rest proctoring.
By-appointment services will include:
Copying
Faxing
Notary transactions
Printing
Public computers (four workstations will be available and use limited to applying for government benefits, applying for jobs, critical communication, printing, and test taking.)
Scanning to email
Test proctoring
Availability of library store will be limited to completion of the above transactions
The public restrooms and drinking fountains will not be available during this phase.
Repair and delivery persons will use east entrance
Weeks of Monday, June 1 – Saturday, June 13
Regular library operating hours resume (1-5 pm Sundays, 9 am-9 pm Monday-Thursday, 9 am-6pm Fridays, 9 am-5 pm Saturdays
Vulnerable populations are encouraged to visit the library from 9-10 am with the exception of Sundays
South doors (7th Street side) will remain closed
Walk-in service resumes for:
Copying
Faxing
Interlibrary loan
Issuing library cards in normal manner
Library store
Notary
Physical lending/borrowing
Printing
Public computer use (only a limited number of units may be available)
Reference/research
Reserves
Returns in book drop
Scanning
Summer reading registration, recording and prize issuance for all ages
Voter registration
Service will also resume for:
Scheduling for public use of meeting room
Use of public restrooms
Homebound delivery
Both the outside and inside book drops will be open for return of items. The 72-hour isolation of items will continue before they are checked in and cleaned.
Some adult and children’s programs will be offered via video such as on YouTube. No in-person programming.
Use of restrooms and drinking fountains resume
Public seating other than for the allowed public computer use will be unavailable. Total building attendance will be limited to 65 people and visits will be limited to thirty minutes.
Items and surfaces that come in contact with members of the public will continue to be cleaned between users.
Weeks of Sunday, June 14 – Saturday, August 29
Total building attendance will remain at 65 people but visits will be expanded to 60 minutes. Items and surfaces that come in contact with members of the public will continue to be cleaned between uses.
South entrance doors and entryway reopen.
Seating at and use of public tables resumes.
Some in-house and in-person programming for children and adults resumes.
Book discussions resume in August
Library tours, use of adult and student volunteers, public speaking programs and daily book sale also resume.
Outreach programming as allowed by the individual sites, use of tablets, games and puzzles in the Young People’s Department, and the Welcome to the World board book delivery program all resume on July 1.
Weeks of Sunday, August 30 and after
Building attendance will resume standard capacity and no time limits on patron visits.
Items and surfaces that come in contact with members of the public will continue to be cleaned between uses as possible.
Acceptance of used items resumes (i.e. book sale donations).
One-on-one tutoring resumes.
