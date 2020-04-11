The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is closed and will remain so through at least the April 19 deadline in the governor’s stay-at-home order. The library board and staff will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions as new information and orders become available.
New DBPL borrower’s cards are being issued as are Kansas Library eCards to facilitate use of digital borrowing and database access. Anyone interested in obtaining either card can call 785-238-4311 and leave a message or email jclibrary@jclib.org. A staff member will respond Monday-Friday within approximately twenty-four hours.
A DBPL card will provide access to the ebooks and digital audio and video titles in the Sunflower eLibrary and Hoopla as well as the job/company/people search resource, A-to-Z Databases. All can be launched from the library’s web site at www.jclib.org.
The Kansas Library eCard provides access to a long list of academic databases, including homework help sties, continuing education from Universal Class, Mango Languages, Learning Express’ test and job hunt preparation site and several additional e-book resources.
Due dates on most physical items currently checked out are being extended into May and the accumulation of fines has been suspended. Items that were already overdue prior to the original March 19 closure will not renew but the accumulation of new fines beginning 3/19 has also been suspended. The book drop will remain closed until further notice. In addition, all library programs, classes, events and meeting room reservations have been cancelled through May 29.
Updates on the closure and available digital resources are being posted on the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Facebook page daily. Any questions about the closure can be directed to Susan Moyer, Library Director, by email to susanm@jclib.org.
