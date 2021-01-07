The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will reopen to the public on Sunday, January 10, at 1:00 p.m. All services that were being offered at the time the library closed will resume with the exception of the availability of the public restrooms and drinking fountains which will remain closed until further notice.
The library’s operating schedule will also be slightly different. Instead of closing at 9:00 p.m. on Monday-Thursday the library will close at 7:00 p.m. on those days. This, too will be in effect until further notice. All other operating hours will remain the same.
With this change, the regular operating schedule will be: Sunday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The mandatory mask and handwashing policy adopted by the library board will be strictly enforced. In addition, patrons who are ill or experiencing symptoms associated with the corona virus including but not limited to shortness of breath, fever, cough, fatigue, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and body aches should not enter the building.
Any questions can be directed to Susan Moyer, Library Director, by email to susanm@jclib.org.
