When Mike Gross, Career and Technical Education Coordinator at Junction City High School, started teaching in 1984, vocational education had a stigma attached to it. If a student wasn’t good enough for college, they went to vocational school.
Gross saw how skewed that way of thinking was and has spent his career breaking that stigma. The Kansas Association for Career and Technical Education recently recognized his efforts with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“When I started, back in the 80s … if a kid couldn't cut it in a math class or in an advanced academic class of some sort, the mentality was ‘we'll send them out to one of the shop classes where they can use their hands and they don't have to use their brains,’” he said.
Gross started his career at Fort Riley Junior High where he taught math and coached football and wrestling. In 1991 he moved over to Junction City High School to teach Automotive Technology. The students he had in class did not deserve the stigma put on them, he said.
“I knew when I moved into automotive just how technical that was,” he said. “A lot of my motivation on the front end of my career was to try to move this mentality forward; that people who go into and finish career and technical education programs are making a lot of money because there's a skill that goes along with being a technician.”
People don’t realize how valued a technical education is until they need a plumber on a Sunday afternoon, he said. He also saw the monetary value when he learned what a student from JCHS, who had gone through the automotive class the year before he became the instructor, was making at his new job in Junction City.
“This guy at 19 years old, working as an automotive technician … he knocked down $85,000 and I’m trying to hit $35,000 in my salary,”
His desire to help students gain skills they could carry with them through life led to his taking an active role in implementing the Career Academy Model at USD 475.
“Developing the Career Academy Model for Junction City High School was a very innovative practice that Mike played a major role in,” said Chris Holborn, CTE coordinator at Manhattan High School. “It's a very innovative idea to divide a large high school into career academies and then plan instruction accordingly. Many Career Academies exist in large cities but not many in one high school that give students a path or option in almost every pathway.”
Holborn worked at JCHS for 20 years before going to MHS in 2019. He saw the work Gross did over the years in Junction City and across the country to promote Career Technical Education, which is why he nominated him for the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Mike has spent time consulting and working with other schools around the nation who are exploring the Career Academy model,” he said. “He has been a very wise and positive voice in moving Career and Technical Education forward. Mike's ability to see the big picture and the value of programs has made him a dynamic leader.”
A lifetime at USD 475
Before Gross, a third-generation Junction City native, became a teacher at USD 475, he was a student and graduated in 1979 in the top 5% of his class. He was a sophomore when he realized that teaching was what he wanted to do. It was a decision made because his drafting teacher.
“I watched how much LaMont Godsey enjoyed teaching those concepts,” he said. “I thought that in some ways teaching can be the best of both worlds. Kids can see through the smoke screen, so you really got to know your stuff. And when I was teaching automotive, those kids knew if I knew what I was talking about or not. But then to be able to teach that, it's a whole other skill set.”
The job is one that doesn’t get stale. Every few years Gross said he reinvents himself. He recalled when he started considering moving out of the classroom and into administration. He contemplated a career change including possibly accept a vice president position at Manhattan Technical College. He had a conversation with then-JCHS principal Greg Springston.
“I asked him ‘How do you know when it's time to get into administration,’” Gross said. “He said, ‘Well, you'll know. And if you're asking that question, you're not ready.’”
Springston gave Gross something to think about though. As an automotive teacher he could impact the lives of about 120 students a year. As an administrator he could impact 1,500 children. The downside; however, was that he would not get to see all those students.
“(Springston) said, ‘You'll know when you're ready to impact kids through others,’” Gross said. “That's stuck with me and then when I did make the jump to being the coordinator, I was okay with it.”
But there are still days he shows up to work in a pair of jeans and hangs out in the auto shop for a while.
“When I was 25 years old if somebody would have said ‘you're going to end up in administration and you're not going be in the classroom and you're going to be working with million-dollar budgets,’ I’d have said no way — but that's where I'm at,” he said.
Although he has received an award that marks the pinnacle of his career, and he admits he has dabbled with the thought of retirement, he said he’s not sure that’s in the cards for him just yet.
“People say, ‘Don't blink because the years passed by,’” he said. “There's some truth to that. I look back and I think I've always stayed busy trying to grow what we're doing to reach more kids. And that's kind of kept me in the game because there's still work to do. We still have kids that we could do more for, that we could offer more opportunities for them to get a jumpstart on what they want to do.”
