Due to its usual in-person events being canceled, Live Well Geary County needs help gathering information that are necessary for it receiving funds from its Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant.
The Pathways grant, distributed to communities such as Geary County by Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Kansas, encourages healthy lifestyles.
According to Susan Jagerson of Live Well Geary County, the local nonprofit is short on responses from community members.
The survey is a short questionnaire about health habits.
“One of the requirements for the grant was to show engagement with the community,” Jagerson said.
The responses, which she calls pledges, cover questions such as why someone’s health is important to them, reasons they want to stay healthy, and the listing of a small step they can take to improve their health.
“The intent of the grant is to be able to help people lead healthier lifestyles,” Jagerson said. “That’s also, of course, the mission of Live Well Geary County. So actually what the pledge is for is to help people identify some things that can make them healthier like maybe eating more fruits and vegetables, exercising more — that type of thing. Quitting smoking, things like that.”
Using grant funds, Jagerson said, Live Well has used the funds to provide grants to local organizations, provided water bottle filling stations and cycling classes for Unified School District 475, worked with Tyme Out Steakhouse to make improvements to the restaurant, helped worksites such as the public library, Konza Community Health Center and Geary Community Hospital to make a healthier work environment for employees, helped Quality Play for All bring in a basketball court to Fifth Street Park, and helped ICARE fund the multi-generational fitness equipment in Fifth Street Park, among other things.
Live Well hopes to implement a walk with a doc program in the community in the future.
Everything Live Well does with its Pathways funds must pertain in some way to healthy eating, active living and elimination of tobacco use in the community. The grant is meant to improve the community’s quality of life, Jagerson said.
“We’ve got some more grants that we’re waiting on approval for,” she said. “We’ve got some that have just gotten approval of.”
The survey can be found on line at www.surveymonkey.com/r/healthypledge and filled out electronically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.