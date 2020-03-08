Junction City Union Staff
Though no trace of the Novel Coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) has yet shown up in this community, Geary County officials continue to plan in the event an outbreak threatens the Junction City area.
A meeting took place earlier this week between local agencies including the Geary County Health Department, which hosted the meeting, Geary County Emergency Management, Geary County Sheriff Department, Geary Community Hospital, Konza Prairie Community Health, Geary County Sheriff Department, Geary County Commission, and Junction City Fire/EMS. The meeting followed on the heels of a conference call between agencies and the Kansas Department of Health & Environment.
The group will continue meeting at least once a week as-needed to discuss plans and procedures to deal with the Novel Coronavirus if an outbreak should occur locally.
The Geary County Health Department has taken an active roll in keeping the community safe from the new virus. The health department is actively surveilling for the virus, meeting weekly with local health care providers each week.
While it is unlikely, according to Emergency Manager Garry Berges, that anyone will show up at a local care facility presenting with symptoms of the new disease, in the event that does happen, the health department will be notified right away. Contact will be made immediately with the KDHE and the appropriate tests will be administered to determine if the patient in question actually does have COVID-19.
According to Berges, everyone in attendance at the weekly, local meetings wants the public to understand the chances of COVID-19 having an impact in this area are extremely low.
Don’t panic.
However, he said, those who are concerning they might become ill can do things to protect themselves. Those who haven’t had a flu vaccination yet are encouraged to do so. People should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as-needed, avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid contact with sick people and stay home if they are sick.
People may find these steps keep them from catching other illnesses — not just COVID-19.
For more information, see the Centers for Disease Control website at cdc.gov and Geary County’s website at www.gearycounty.org. People can also check out the health department and Geary County Emergency Management’s respective Facebook pages as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.