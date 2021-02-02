Vice President Kamala Harris was inaugurated as the United States’ first woman and the first person of color to become Vice President on Jan. 20.
Harris also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a sorority specifically for women of color, of which several Junction City area women are members. AKA was founded in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 15, 1908 at Howard University, a historically black college.
Rina Neal, Margaret Kilpatrick and Junction City High School graduate Marche Fleming-Randle are among multiple AKA members with Junction City connections. They’re part of the local chapter of the group, called Mu Eta Omega, which covers the Junction City, Fort Riley and Manhattan area.
Neal has been a member for 15 years this month.
“As a young girl, growing up in Junction City, Kansas, I was surrounded by various members of Alpha Kappa Alpha who have mentored me, guided me throughout life, through the high school experience, college experience and their service that they provided me as a student growing up as well as our community was something that I paid close attention to,” Neal said. “It resonated in my heart. I believe I am a servant leader at heart."
She said it was amazing to share AKA membership with the new Vice President of the United States.
Neal does not expect this to necessarily open up opportunities for other people of color directly, but said it “does highlight the importance of representation and providing a voice for all people and working toward our democracy which we all envision.”
Neal and other AKA members celebrated with a virtual inauguration party. Neal said feelings “gratitude and just an overwhelming sense of accomplishment” accompanied the occasion.
“It is historic,” she said. “It’s a milestone and groundbreaking not only for our sorority but also for the United States and young people that can see themselves in her as well as women and people of color.”
It means a lot for people of all ages, Neal said, to have that kind of role model on the national stage.
“It’s really significant,” she said. “She is more than qualified to do the job. She has a great background in law and working with people.”
Harris is a former district attorney and served as Attorney General of California for two terms. She is also a former United States senator.
Neal said she is happy to have been alive for this moment in American history and looks forward to the future. She does not expect the future to come without challenges.
Neal said she expects a “people-first focus” out of the new administration.
President of the local AKA chapter Dr. Zelia Wiley who is K-State’s first woman of color to become Assistant Dean Diversity in its College of Agriculture, is also pleased to see a fellow member reach this level of accomplishment.
“This is a great opportunity for the world to see a person of color — specifically a female of color — a graduate of a historically black college and university to excel to this nature,” she said. “For the world to know she’s excellent, she has the intellect, as well as the intellectual capability to serve in this role. So it is very much an honor. And (Harris) is an example and a role model for all, not just African Americans.”
Wiley said she believes it will motivate the current generation and generations of people yet to come.
The AKA connection with Harris, she said, is a great honor.
Having broken a few glass ceilings herself, she knows what it’s like to be the first to do something and what it can be like for those who come after.
“It’s a rewarding challenge,” Wiley said. “I’m not going to shy away from telling you, it’s very hard being the first and the only. However, when you see individuals coming in behind you, doing well … to know that they have seen me do it continues to give me the motivation."
