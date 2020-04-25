Local business garners national attention with sign

Junction City once again gained national news coverage this last week, this time in a positive, up-lifting way with a sign posted to the Baskin Robbins on West Sixth Street.
Not related to Carol Baskin, the sign reads in reference to a person on the Netflix reality show ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.’
Franchisee owner, Peggy Heldstab, said the idea came from her son, Michael, and after some thought, due to her not being familiar with the reference at the time, decided to have her staff put up the sign.
“… the staff just went crazy — they were so excited,” Peggy said. “They just did it right away. And they said, ‘Oh, we can’t believe we’re gonna do something this fun.’ So, I let them do it, and then I sent a picture of Michael, and he posted it. And then, the police department has a Facebook page. So, one of the police officers posted it to that, and it just started going crazy.”
Michael shared it too, and from there the outpouring of support caused the post to go viral. One Twitter account, Darren Rovall a former ESPN analyst, has had more than 121,000 likes and more than 21,000 re-tweets.
On Instagram, actress and Oklahoma native Olivia Munn, shared the sign to her followers and it garnered more than 101,000 likes and 1,800 comments.
“It’s been really fun to just watch it get bigger and bigger and wonder when I go to bed, I kind of check on numbers, and then think man I wonder what it’s gonna do the next day,” Michael said. “And I think back to Sunday when I posted it and it had a few thousand shares. And I thought, Wow, I can’t believe over 1000 people have shared this. And then, it steady would go up to a couple thousand a couple thousand and then, now we’re into the billions.
“It makes me feel good that Junction City is in the news for something that’s positive and fun and giving people something to laugh about,” he added. “It’s even more positive for me. It’s helping my mom’s business in a time where things are just a little bit tough for small business owners.”
Business increased as a direct result of the new sign, Peggy said.
“Sunday was almost double what Saturday was,” she said. “If people hadn’t thought about it prior to all of this sharing, it’s brought it to the forefront, that hey we can go do something fun with the family and it’s an ice cream. So, that has helped quite a bit.”
Peggy said she and her husband, Terry, have started watching the show and she admits to being asked questions about it and Carol that she doesn’t have the answers to.
Recently, the sign has gained further attention with the news agency TMZ doing an article on their website and People Magazine had a similar story on their website.
“I was surprised, I wasn’t even really sure what TMZ was all about,” Peggy said. “So, I had to do some research on that before I called back and then I did that interviews. So, several, several people have called but it’s just been fun the connection — family members from across the nation, and friends from military who are everywhere now that are making comments on Facebook. It’s just been a nice connection with people and everybody thinks it’s funny, that it is enjoyable and especially when everything is so negative with stay at home waters and everything it’s difficult for everybody and it’s just turn a little bright spot.”
No one expected the sign to take off the way it has and Michael said he and his mom will need to come up with something for the next sign.
“All the chances that she’s ever going to have a sign that gets you know, 10s of millions of people seeing it are slim,” he said. “I think we’re gonna have to come up with something fairly clever, to be the next sign.”
