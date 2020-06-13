Chef Kalecia Simmons of Junction City won some positive publicity for herself and for Junction City after competing on — and winning — an episode of Guy’s Grocery Games on Food Network May 20.
Being on the show was an amazing experience for Simmons, for so many reasons, she said.
“I saw star struck,” she said.
All of the judges who took part in her episode were well-known professional chefs, Simmons said, some of whom had achieved international acclaim.
“They all had great advice, personally, toward some of the goals that we talked about that I wanted to do, culinary-wise,” she said. “Meeting Guy Fieri, in general, was just sort of humbling, because he’s just such a humble person.”
The episode of the show Simmons appeared on was emotional and “a tear jerker,” she said, because it was military-themed, with each competitor representing a separate branch of the military.
“All of us have been deployed and served our country, so it was just really emotional,” Simmons said.
The contestants competed in an audience filled with veterans, as well.
“That was helpful and also encouraging, because you’re representing your branch” she said. “Meeting and seeing those veterans that were there from California — that was really cool.”
Simmons was also impressed by the arena in which they competed — a giant grocery store filled with an unbelievable variety of food from all around the world.
One of the first challenges Simmons faced on the show was crafting a savory “All American” dinner using the ingredients of nothing less American than apple pie.
Simmons used the pie crust to make a pork wellington with apple compote, sautéed apple, and braised swiss chard.
The competition was stiff, she said.
“These guys have been cooking just as long or maybe longer than me,” Simmons said.
She was the only woman to compete in her episode, which also contributed to the intimidation factor, she said.
The culinary field is a male-dominated one and this made her episode all the more challenging.
It was also a lot of fun.
Guy’s Grocery Games is a game show and so the episode came with an obstacle course — boot camp themed — between competitors and the food items they needed to complete their challenges.
“One of the things — we went down an aisle and it’s very similar to how it is right now with COVID-19 you can only go one way or go the other way — so we went down one aisle and because of the way production is, they want to film you running down the aisle, so you have to go down the aisle,” Simmons said.
They ran into a wall of paper towels that had been placed to block their way, she said. While others went around the barrier, Simmons plowed right through it.
“It was hilarious,” she said. “Of course, I face planted after, but it was worth it.”
The best part of the show was being in her element, Simmons said.
“I think the most fun for me was being in my element, being able to be myself and feel confident in that and winning honestly,” she said. “Accomplishing my goal and feeling successful in that confirmation that I have worked hard and that it has paid off.”
Hearing her name spoken — learning that she had won — was a feeling like none other.
“It was like the whole world stopped … I couldn’t believe it,” Simmons said.
After the episode aired, she said, she had people message her from all over the United States who had once lived in Junction City, saying they were proud to see her representing the community on national television.
“That is something that I really took pride in,” Simmons said.
She was honored to represent the local small business and restaurant industry.
Simmons plans to take part in another Food Network show some time in the future, though she doesn’t know when or what show she’ll be on this time.
Simmons owns the Chef and I, a small catering business in Junction City. There used to be a restaurant associated with the business, but it shut down when her lease ended on the location her restaurant had been located.
The closing of the restaurant hasn’t dampened her spirit for cooking.
From 1 until 8 p.m. June 20, she plans to hold a free event to celebrate Juneteenth — a holiday that honors the end of slavery — at Milford Lake under pavilions five, six, seven and eight.
Simmons doesn’t know what she plans to cook for the event yet, but she and several other businesses will be present, inviting the public to come take part.
Simmons has a cookbook coming out, called “Bigger Than Cooking,” which combines 30 days worth of devotionals, each paired with recipes.
Check out biggerthancooking.com to learn more about the book.
