There are now nine positive cases of COVID-19 in the community. Both of the new cases are evidence of community spread.
According to data provided by the Geary County Health Department, the eighth case is that of a 38-year-old woman who “took all the correct steps” in self-quarantining after her symptoms arose and before being tested for the virus.
The individual traveled for work to the Dillons on Sarber Lane in Manhattan prior to developing symptoms.
She remains in quarantine in her residence and corresponds daily with the health department.
Geary County’s ninth case of COVID-19 is that of a 26-year-old woman who is also quarantined in her residence. She also traveled for work to the Dillons on Sarber Lane in Manhattan.
At this time, every known direct contact with this individual has been notified that they’ve been exposed to the virus and is now self-quarantining within their residences.
The first and second cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Geary County have both reported feeling better as time goes on, according to the health department, which could indicate they are recovering from their illness. The second case will finish his isolation within the week, according to the health department.
One Geary County resident has been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, according to the KDHEs website.
For up-to-date COVID-19 information from Geary County, check the health department’s Facebook page or see the KDHE website at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus for information about the virus’ spread across the state.
