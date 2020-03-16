Geary County Emergency Management along with the Geary County Health Department will be hosting three meetings on Monday to bring the business community information and recommendations concerning the Coronavirus and what steps the local authorities are taking. There will be time for those in attendance to ask questions.
Each session will be at the Geary County Emergency Management Office located at 236 E 8th Street.
Session times will be 3, 3:30 and 4 p.m. and each session will last approximately 30 minutes.
Information is changing constantly and they want to present the public with the most up-to-date information available.
Local businesses are welcome to come down and learn the most up-to-date facts about the virus and steps that can be taken to be proactive and not reactive in fighting this virus locally.
If you have questions concerning these meetings, please call 785-238-1290.
