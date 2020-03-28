Members of Quittin’ Time serenaded residents at a local assisted living facility in the hopes of brighting residents’ day. According to member Bob Cervera, the hope is to hold more of these events when the weather is warm enough.
The makeshift concert took place Thursday afternoon outside of Brookdale of Junction City.
“We of course couldn’t get one-on-one with the residents and talk with them, but they were all smiling and all singing along sometimes,” he said. “It seemed like they were having a good time.”
It was an impromptu event, Cervera said.
It’s important, he feels, to do what they can for residents in a time when their health is endangered in ways it may never have been before.
“If we can do that in this time of crisis that we’re all going through right now, hopefully we can brighten up their day,” he said.
It’s important, he feels, for community members to rally around one another in this unprecedented time of need.
“We all need to work together and get through this,” Cervera said. “Because I don’t know how long it’s going to (last), or when it’s going to get better. Whatever we can all do to take a little bit of the misery away.”
