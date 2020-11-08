Saturday, after long-awaited numbers came in from Pennsylvania, Joe Biden was declared the winner of the of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Votes are still being counted in several states, but Biden so far has 290 of the 270 electoral college votes he needs to win, as of right now. President Donald Trump has 214.
Trump is still leading in North Carolina and Alaska, but Biden has the lead in Nevada and Georgia, as of this story going to press.
Local Democratic Party Chair Kim Bradney and local GOP Chair Rick Roberts reacted Saturday afternoon after Biden was declared the likely winner of the race.
“I would say that we’re definitely excited,” she said. “We’re just kind of hoping that the country will be able to be reunited. I mean, I think we’ve been pretty divided over the last five years, so we’re hopeful.”
Bradney said she was pleased with the long-awaited results and "looking forward to when they actually take office” and learning who Biden will choose to serve in his cabinet.
“I’m really excited to see who he does appoint,” she said. “I certainly hope he does choose some people — some Republicans perhaps — to show that he can work with all people."
Bradney said she was also happy to see the country elect its first woman of color to the office of Vice President.
“That’s just historical and I think that she will make an awesome Vice President,” she said. “I think it’s awesome and I think that she’ll do a good job.”
Roberts was somewhat less enthusiastic.
He mentioned the possibility of a recount.
“I’ll let (Trump’s) team go through the process on that,” Roberts said. “If everything pans out and (Biden) ends up being named, that’s, you know, good job.”
He praised Trump’s job of messaging to Latino voters in Florida, which Trump won, and said he felt Trump had done well from an economic standpoint until COVID-19 struck. He praised Trump’s three Supreme Court picks.
He said he felt the Republican party reacted poorly in getting out the third-party mail-in ballots to voters.
“(The Democratic Party) did a better job of doing that … If this ends up going Biden’s way through the legal system and holds up in court, that will probably be what cost the president his job,” he said. “I don’t think we did enough as a party to balance that."
Roberts said he looked forward to working with state GOP legislators Roger Marshall and Tracey Mann, both of whom won their races to the Senate and House of Representatives respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.