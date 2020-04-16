When Jasmin Jackson of Junction City heard about the JC Bear Hunt she was inspired to take it to the next level.
She decided to paint murals featuring popular children’s characters holding their teddy bears.
It fit with the theme of the Bear Hunt, a project that has led people around town to put teddy bears in their windows for local children to spot as they take walks downtown.
But the bright, colorful paintings, which Jackson puts out whenever the weather is good, added something of their own.
Propped against the fence of the Junction City home where she lives with her mother, Lisa, her artwork draws attention from children and their parents alike.
Jackson’s first painting was of Winnie the Pooh, cuddling a stuffed bear.
She would go on to paint Stitch from children’s movie Lilo and Stitch and Boo from Monsters Inc. holding stuffed toys, as well. She plans to paint one of Spongebob Squarepants next.
Each one takes her three to five hours.
The paintings have garnered a lot of attention.
Families, she said, frequently drive by their house to take their pictures with the murals.
Jackson is glad to have this chance to brighten passersby’s days.
“It’s really depressing nowadays,” Jackson said. “It gives someone something to look forward to.”
Jackson, who is studying for her associate’s degree at Barton Community College, hopes to become a tattoo artist one day, so the murals also help her boost her portfolio in addition to making children happy.
For Jackson as for many people, the COVID-19 related shutdown has been a mixed blessing. Being inside all the time has made her a bit stir crazy, but the murals have drawn her back into art.
“It made me, personally, start getting back into my art,” Jackson said. “I was very busy with college and I kind of started neglecting it and now I don’t have a choice to neglect it … I guess as a community, one of the worst things is people can’t go out and do the things that they want to do, especially kids. So having something where the community can walk past and see something and still get their kids out of the house and encourage them to do that and make them feel like it’s slightly normal is a good thing.”
