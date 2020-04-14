After a directive from the Centers for Disease Control came out asking the general public to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, several local women rose to the challenge.
They began sewing masks out of cotton fabric for anyone who needed one.
The local movement seems to have started with Vera Gaer and Angela Day.
For her part, Day is doing this against the backdrop of her own mortality.
“I have stage 4 cancer,” she said. “I only have a couple years to live.”
Day said she has made her peace with her cancer and eventual death, but that COVID-19 scares her. Because of the chemotherapy treatments which she still receives weekly, she is immunocompromised and the pandemic holds a special threat to her. If she contracts COVID-19, it will kill her, Day said.
Day also fears for her nine-month-old grandson, who she babysits when she feels well enough, because she doesn’t want him to catch the virus, either.
She has chosen to help others where she can because she wants to do what she can to help with the time she has left.
“I just want to help out and stop everyone from getting sick, because I know how it feels to be sick,” Day said.
Making masks offers her something to do aside from worry about the virus.
“It just gives me more drive to keep helping,” she said.
Day is concerned that the population isn’t taking COVID-19 seriously enough, she said, which is a motivating factor in her mask making. She and the others involved in the project are determined to stop the spread insofar as they can.
Day said the idea was initially Gaer’s.
Gaer got the idea after making masks for her cousin, who works as a nurse in Washington State and realized COVID-19 would eventually arrive in the Junction City community, bringing with it the same shortages it brought to the west coast.
It requires a certain amount of creativity.
While Gaer said she is not currently in need of donations, she recalls a time when her elastic ran out and she had to improvise with items such as hair ties and yarn.
“You keep finding different things and getting more creative,” she said.
The masks have turned into a bonding activity for Gaer and her five daughters. The oldest, who is 22, Gaer, and her 13-year-old daughter sew masks while Gaer’s high school aged daughters, one of whom is a senior, help cut fabric and wrangle the youngest, aged 3.
“Having the extra help that I have with my girls has been instrumental in getting it done,” Gaer said.
It’s a good project for them while school is out and work is canceled for many non-essential employees.
It has, Gaer said, offered her a moment to pause and reflect and appreciate what she has — a silver lining for her in the cloud of COVID-19 hovering over the community.
She’s scared of the virus, as are many people, but she said she has nonetheless seen the community’s bonds strengthen and countless people step up to help others.
“I just think the more people that step up and get involved and help out, the tighter our community will become,” Gaer said. “And it’s already such a good community … I think if everybody does their part — maybe we can’t get rid of it, but we can help each other out.”
She has enjoyed watching her project grow as other women have joined her in trying to protect the community from the virus.
“Right now, it’s so scary for everybody,” Gaer said. “Anything that anybody could do to step up or help each other out … If everybody does a little bit, we can all get big results.”
It helps to be helpful, she believes. It certainly makes her feel better about the situation when people contact her and ask for a mask, Gaer said.
Phyllis Fitzgerald started making masks about 10 days ago after donating fabric to the project and deciding she might like to be involved as well.
“I’m going to keep making them as long as there’s a need for it,” she said.
Fitzgerald said she often feels a need to help others and as the COVID-19 situation has worsened, she has become interested in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Our community has really come together to help protect all of us … I’m really just glad to be able to help do my part to help our community to stay as healthy as we can,” she said.
Fitzgerald loves seeing the homemade masks out in the community.
“It lets you know that they care about not only their health, but they care about the community’s health as a whole,” she said. “We’ve got a great community here in Junction City. There’s many wonderful people that care about the community and the people that live here … Junction City really is amazing when it comes to the kindness and just the caring that folks have for each other here.”
Between everyone in this network of people who have broken out their sewing machines against COVID-19, thousands of masks have been made for the Junction City community and beyond.
Gaer and her daughters have made about 500 masks, all of which have been distributed to community members. Day has made and distributed about 300. Fitzgerald has made 80 masks so far, 78 of which she has donated.
These totals continue to grow.
One of Gaer’s neighbors, Maiah Diel, is no longer making masks due to time constraints with her job, but has made them for healthcare professionals. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged another woman, Teresa Ryan, on social media for contributing masks to their department.
The masks have gone to community members but also around the region and the United States.
“We did them for the police department, we did them for the IACH warehouse, we did them for the Sapp Brothers truck stop,” Gaer said. “I don’t even know half the places we’re giving them — people just ask.”
“We’re not stopping until there’s not a need,” Day said. “We’re pretty stubborn. We’re going to go, as long as somebody needs one we’re going to keep making them — or until we run out of supplies. But we’ll always find another way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.