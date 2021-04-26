The North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) is happy to announce a new Zoom seminar that provides older Kansans with information on low-income housing, housing assistance and their legal rights. The Answers for Older Kansans (AOK) seminars happen on Thursday, April 29th at 5:30 pm.
Paul Shipp, Managing Attorney at Kansas Legal Services, will present Low-Income Housing: A Good Legal Option for Seniors. Shipp will cover why low-income housing is a good option for seniors, especially those living on fixed income. He will also discuss the public policy behind low-income housing, why it’s a good choice for seniors who are struggling to live independently and how this choice can often help the individuals live independently longer and delay going to nursing homes. Rights seniors have in low-income housing and preventing arbitrary evictions will be included. Info about Section 8 Vouchers and the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) programs will also be available.
Registrations must be made by close of business the day prior to the seminar, and can be completed at www.ncfhaaa.com/seminars or by calling 1-800-432-2703. Details on how to participate in Zoom technology are available at www.ncfhaaa.com and login instructions will be sent to those who register. There is no cost for participating; voluntary contributions are appreciated and accepted.
The North Central-Flint Hills Agency on Aging, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization that plans, coordinates and provides services in 18 north central Kansas counties to enhance the quality and dignity of life for older Kansans, people living with disabilities and their families. Area Agency on Aging programs and services are partially funded by the Older Americans Act through the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and voluntary participant contributions. The Area Agency on Aging works in partnership with local and county governments and senior citizens’ groups. All services are available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
