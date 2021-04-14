The Lyon Creek 4-H Club held their March meeting via Zoom on March 28th at 6:00pm. Roll call was answered by “What is a life skill everyone should know?” Due to technical difficulties some of the meeting was missed.
Kaitlyn Butler did her project talk on the 12 years of her 4-H experience and all the knowledge she’s gained being in 4-H. Josie Strauss did her project talk on shooting sports. The meeting ended with the song “You are my Sunshine.” Our next regular meeting will be held on April 23rd at 6:00pm in person at the 4-H Senior Center!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.