Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officers engaged in a seven-hour standoff with an armed subject who would later be identified as Damien Paul St. Julien, age 39 of Junction City.
Prior to the incident, Junction City Police Department officers had attempted to arrest Mr. St. Julien on a felony warrant out of Douglas County.
St. Julien barricaded himself inside a residence at 123 W. Third St.
St. Julien was located deceased in the residence at a little after 8 p.m. Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Prior to this, at around 2 p.m. — an hour or so into the standoff — St. Julien had fired a total of three shots at officers stationed behind SWAT vehicles outside the residence where he had barricaded himself.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the JCPD in their response to the standoff, including local agencies such as the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Grandview Plaza Police Department, and agencies such as the Riley County Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations.
