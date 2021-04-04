March 2021 Weather Summary

NOTE — Rainfall and temperature information is based on data kept at Milford Lake by the Corps of Engineers. For more information contact Chuck Otte, 238-4161.
After the wild and crazy weather of February, March was a nice change of pace. It was both warmer and wetter than normal. While no individual daily temperature records were set, March was well above average.
The average daily high in March was 60 degrees, 3.9 degrees above normal. The average low temperature was 38.3, 5.5 degrees above normal. This resulted in a monthly mean temperature of 49.1, 4.7 degrees above normal. There were six days during March with highs of 70 or above which is one more than the long term average. The high of 77 on the 29th was the warmest day of the month. The lowest temperature for the month was the morning low of 20 degrees on March 1st. There were no high or low daily temperature records set during the month. However, the average temperature of 49.1 makes it the fifth warmest March on record. The warmest March was in 2012 with a mean temperature of 57.5. It should be noted that 6 of the 7 hottest March’s have occurred in the 2000s. The coldest March was in 1960 with a monthly mean temperature of 31.3 degrees.
The first half of the month continued the trend of dry with no rainfall being reported. Weather patterns changed mid-month and a series of storms rolled across the country giving us some very welcome, and badly needed, rainfall. Average rainfall for March is 2.00 inches. Milford Lake received 2.93 inches and Junction City 3.89 inches. These totals helped to get year to date closer to average. Average January through March liquid precipitation is 3.83 inches. Milford Lake has received 3.82 inches this year and Junction City 4.94 inches. Average March snowfall is 3.1 inches and while we did see snow on a few occasions there was never any accumulation. We are about to the end of the snowfall season. On average, by the end of March, we’d expected to have received 17.2 inches of snow for the winter. So far, for this snowfall season, we are at 3.5 inches of snow.
April brings us the glories of spring and our last average frost (April 14th although freezes can occur well into May.) Average daily highs during April begin the month at 63 and by the end of the month should be up to 68. Daily lows on April Fool’s morning are 38 and by the 30th are up to 47. April really starts our wet season with average April precipitation of 3.15 inches. While snow isn’t common in April, long term average April snowfall is only 3/4 of an inch.
