All cases scheduled in the months of March and April for the Junction City Municipal Court have been rescheduled to a later date due to an extension of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s stay at home order.
The order, initially scheduled to expire March 20, has been extended multiple times, now to end on May 3, while officials attempt to determine whether or not the state should open back up and resume its normal business.
The Court is expected to reopen May 4, unless further direction from local or state officials dictates otherwise.
Letters of notification have been sent to all defendants who have had their court dates rescheduled, informing them of this change.
For more information on court dates, please call the Municipal Court at 785-762-4666.
Defendants are responsible for contacting either the Court or their Counsel to learn their new appearance dates.
The Court asks people to be patient with its staff during these times. People are asked to do their best to keep themselves healthy while practicing safety measures such as social distancing, mask wearing, and sanitizing to prevent the spread of disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.