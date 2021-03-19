ABILENE — The next monthly Lunch & Learn program will be Thursday, March 25 at noon central time.
Historian Sandra Reddish will share the general history of Japanese immigrating to the United States and settling in the Great Plains region. Using her research from primary and secondary sources she will guide us through this discussion and look at the following questions. Why did they immigrate, what was their intention, why did they settle in the Great Plains? What was life like and what industry and occupations did they find work? What happened to this group during World War II and the post-war years?
Reddish received her master’s degree in public history from Wichita State University. She has worked with historical societies and museums in Kansas and Nebraska and continues to work on independent history, cultural, and oral history projects. Reddish worked as a writer and narrator for the Invisible People episode of NET Nebraska Stories highlighting the Japanese Nebraskans in the North Platte River area.
The 2021 Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation with generous support from the Jeffcoat Foundation.
About the Eisenhower Presidential Library
The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is one of 15 Presidential Libraries operated by the National Archives and Records Administration. Presidential Libraries promote understanding of the presidency and the American experience. They preserve and provide access to historical materials, support research, and create interactive programs and exhibits that educate and inspire. Public programs and exhibits at the Eisenhower Presidential Library are made possible in part through the generous support of the Eisenhower Foundation. To learn more, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.
