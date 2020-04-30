Geary Community Hospital had an unusual month in March, according to Interim CFO Mike Johns.
The first half of the month was one of the best financial months the hospital has experienced so far this year, with a net profit of about $123,000 in funds coming in, mostly due to fundraising efforts early in the month.
The second half of the month, however, was one of the worst financial months the hospital has experienced this year. Due to the pandemic, patient volume went down by about 60 percent, and with the hospital’s census, revenue sank. It has not fully recovered yet and is not expected to anytime soon.
GCH finished the month in the black, however, because of charitable activities.
In net income, the hospital received about $855,000 in March.
These totals do not reflect relief money gathered by the hospital.
Though GCH has suffered a year-to-date loss of roughly $3.3 million, Johns said, the hospital has lost significantly less than it did in the previous year, where roughly $5.2 million was lost.
GCH now has about 40 days’ cash on hand, when earlier this year the hospital was in the single digits in terms of days worth of cash on hand, Johns said.
This is due to charity funds, forgivable loans, advances, and similar sources of funding, many of which are available due to the pandemic.
According to Johns, GCH intends to take advantage of further programs as they come available.
Though GCH has struggled in the past with accounts payable, these funds are largely not going to that particular problem.
“We are not paying down payables significantly with any of these funds,” he said.
The hospital has arranged payment plans with vendors to deal with its accounts payable. Johns has worked to renegotiate with vendors to whom GCH owes money.
Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations for CHC Craig Sims also spoke during a Tuesday afternoon meeting about GCH’s finances.
Some best practices will be put in place, including to save funds that must be paid back as a last resort before spending them. GCH has taken out several small business loans, some of which are forgivable and others which will need to be paid back eventually.
There will be weekly calls on GCH’s cash flow as well as internal audits “to ensure those monies are properly accounted for and how they are being spent and being able to communicate that up to the finance committee and to the board as well,” he said.
GCH has attained grants in addition to small business loans as part of the CARES Act and will receive money in the form of no-fund warrants, which it applied for earlier this year.
According to Interim CEO Don Smithburg, these funds will come to GCH next month.
Smithburg said about $2.5 million has been saved due to changes in hospital staffing and has, because of COVID-19, accelerated its work to incorporate more telemedicine into its offerings.
Some projects have been put on hold during the pandemic, but Smithburg painted a largely positive picture.
Geary County has an adequate number of COVID-19 test kits, he said, and will soon have the capacity to do lab work for the virus in-house.
Also being implemented is a method to provide checks and balances for the hospital CEO through an anonymous online assessment.
“You can ask the department manager, for example, to respond to a survey about how your CEO is performing,” Smithburg told board members. “It will be tabulated behind the green curtain and all of that and it will inform your evaluation of your leadership.”
“I think this is a great start,” Board Chair Theresa Bramlage said.
As to COVID-19, Smithburg said he believed the community was nearing the end of “round one” against the virus. He said the science indicated it was not over for America yet and that a second wave of infections was expected for the country.
GCH and Konza Prairie Community Health Center remain ready, as Smithburg said he has been since early March, to deal with increasing numbers of infected.
The hospital is building up stock in anticipation of a second wave which could coincide with flu season, he said.
“It’s looking like it could be an inevitability later on,” Smithburg said of the second wave.
Orders of PPE are hampered by limits on how much the hospital can order. Just because GCH requests equipment doesn’t mean it will receive the equipment it orders, as shipments are potentially rerouted to hotspots or unable to be fulfilled.
However, Smithburg said the hospital currently has the equipment it needs.
GCH’s budget for the coming fiscal year was also discussed. Johns went over it with the board.
It’s hard, he said, to know what the coming year has in store for GCH due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We assume that what we’ve seen into April will continue in May and June,” Johns said. “It might not be that bad. We might start seeing more activity and volume in late May or early June. But we assumed the worst from that perspective. But what we didn’t do was predict anything in the fall for a similar impact, which there could be.”
Because of that, he said, the budget was compiled with conservative estimates. The budget, according to Johns, is a break-even budget.
Without COVID-19 -related aid, GCH would be budgeting in the negatives.
A salary increase is not in this year’s budget, but the board discussed the possibility of an increase in future years.
“We’re trying to be conservative with a dash of reality,” Smithburg added.
Johns said the telemedicine offerings and the “swing bed” programs at GCH — such as rehabilitation programs — are expected to grow.
As of April 1, a price increase has been implemented at GCH.
The GCH board accepted its projections for the 2020-’21 fiscal year.
GCH has a new board member, Loyce Smith, who replaces former member Brad Scholz who resigned his seat after he became a county commissioner. L.J. Baker will vacate his seat on the board as he takes a job in the hospital’s human resources department.
Johns will also be leaving to take an opportunity elsewhere, he said. He leaves April 30.
