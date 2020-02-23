When Mary Snipes’ son, Felix, was taken from her in a senseless act of gun violence in August of 2018, she grieved — and she still does — but then she took action.
She began seeking help for her family in dealing with what had just happened to her eldest son — and her two other children’s eldest brother. Help was in short supply, so Snipes set out to make her own and to help others. Snipes attended a few out of town meetings and then formed a local chapter of Moms Demand Action.
The local group met Saturday afternoon, with a handful of other survivors of gun violence. The group members discussed what they had been through and offered support to one another.
Snipes has quickly gained prominence in the state as a member of Moms Demand Action over the last year or so. She took part in a rally in Washington, D.C. last year and has continued to take part in gatherings in Topeka.
In the future, she said, she’ll be traveling out of state to take part in special training as part of the activist group.
The training, she said, would teach her more about her role as a leader of a local group and about what she needs to do in that role.
Snipes hopes to gain “more experience learning from other survivors, learning more about myself.”
The training, she said, takes place all throughout the year in periodic bursts. Some of it will require her to travel.
This is not, Snipes said, a change in her position in Moms Demand Action.
She’s just learning more about gun laws across the nation, including which states have which laws, which states have red flag laws — something Moms Demand Action pushes for across the nation — and which states have expressed an interest in having them.
Red flag laws, Snipes said, are laws that would prevent people with domestic violence histories or who are otherwise a danger to themselves and others from owning guns.
“I just want to continue to make my community safer, my neighborhood safer, and my state safer for all individuals including myself,” she said.
At this time, Snipes and other group members are tracking the progress of Kansas Senate Bill 415, which she said would prevent domestic violence perpetrators from owning guns.
Snipes said she hopes to see people continuing to attend her group’s meetings and to see membership increase. She said that if even one survivor of gun violence finds solace in the group, she will be fine with that.
“My thing is, if one individual comes and one individual is touched, then I’m happy,” Snipes said.
