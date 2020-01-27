John and Mary McDonald were selected to receive this year’s Grassland Award at the Geary County Conservation District’s annual meeting, which took place Jan. 23. The McDonalds owe their nomination to their outstanding work and management skills, which they have used to protect more than 2200 acres of Geary County’s tallgrass prairie.
Only a fraction of Kansas’ tallgrass prairie is left, but efforts to preserve and protect it are underway around the state among conservation-minded people and organizations.
The McDonalds both grew up in neighboring Dickinson County. They both attended Kansas State University, where they studied Animal Science. John McDonald competed on the rodeo team. After spending almost a decade living in Colorado, the McDonalds and their three children, Cassy, Heather and Ethan, came back to Kansas in 1995. They would later move back to Abilene in 2002. In Abilene, they started their own manufacturing business, called Rawhide Portable Corral, Inc., building portable corrals and livestock equipment of their own design.
The McDonalds had always wanted to own a ranch in the iconic Flint Hills and when the Deer Horn Ranch property came up for sale in 2015, they seized the opportunity and purchased the grassland and headquarters. They just recently moved into the house on the ranch and are now full time Geary County residents. In 2017, their ranch played host to the Symphony in the Flint Hills.
The McDonalds work with their children in their business and on the ranch. They run a commercial cow/calf operation of black angus and use a variety of management practices to keep their rangeland in sustainable. The couple has cleared out invasive trees to improve grass stands and increase water flow through various springs and streams. The McDonalds have worked on several of their property’s ponds to improve their water capacity. They have also installed concrete water tanks where ponds were not feasible, something which improved grazing distribution. They also installed cross fencing and rotational grazing of the herd was implemented to avoid overgrazing certain areas of the pastures. The McDonalds have sometimes made use of cost-share opportunities through the Conservation District, something they used to install pipelines, watering facilities, and hook up to rural water to ensure their cattle have regular access to fresh water.
At this time, the McDonalds have eight grandchildren and look forward to passing the ranch on to them in the future. Through conscientious work and conservation ethic, the Geary County Conservation District said it is sure the Deer Horn Ranch will be in outstanding shape when the next generation is ready to take over.
