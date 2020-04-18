The number of children served in the Geary County Unified School District 475 lunch program has steadily risen since the schools shut their doors because of COVID-19.
The shutdown was announced on Friday, March 13 and had the meal pickup service in place by Tuesday March 17.
Each child between the ages of 1 and 18, who shows up receives a lunch and a breakfast. From March 17 to April 10 more than 41,000 meals had been distributed. That number is expected to rise to about 80,000 by the end of April.
“We started with 1,600 meals daily,” said David Wild, USD 475 chief operations officer. “That incrementally rose to 2,300 and we sustained that level until the last week or so. And now we are at 2,800 meals per day.”
Part of the increase is because USD 475 staff is now assisting childcare sites with food needs as well as handing out breakfast and lunch to local children.
“The Kansas Department of Education asked districts, if we had capacity, if we wouldn’t mind helping licensed daycare centers,” he said. “The state recognizes those centers as critical. They are essential services that allow healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers to place their children in childcare so they can continue to do their mission.”
In addition to food, USD 475 has been able to assist the childcare centers with supplies like hand sanitizer, sanitizing spray and trash bags.
The meals will continue to be available at nine sites in the district with Spring Hill and Seitz elementary schools seeing the largest turnout.
The meals are prepared by 26 central kitchen staff who work on a rotational basis to ensure not more than 10 people are in the kitchen at any given time, Wild said.
The children must be present for the meals to be handed out because the state requires accountability before the school district can be reimbursed for the meals, said Lacee Sell, USD 475 associate superintendent.
As people come go through and pick up the meals, the staff keeps count of how many children are showing up.
Additionally, they have to continue to meet the federal nutritional guidelines, just as they did when the meals were served in the lunchroom.
“The nutrition counts, the caloric intake, all of that still has to be complied with,” Sell said. “If I wanted to go out one day and say ‘McDonald’s, give me 3,000 cheeseburgers and fries and a milkshake’ I can’t do that because that is not state approved.”
About three weeks ago the Kansas Department Health and Environment authorized cooked foods to be part of the lunch program, instead of just cold sandwiches.
“Now we’re providing in these sack lunches hamburgers, chicken patties chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, Roast beef sandwiches, ham sandwiches, turkey sandwiches,” he said.
Summer lunch program
Last year the summer lunch program averaged 100 meals a day.
What this summer’s program will be like is still a matter of discussion and the district is waiting to hear from the Kansas State Department of Education, Wild said.
“We’re expecting the state to encourage, us they have not yet, but we’re anticipating that they’re going to ask us to sustain the current operation through at least June,” he said. “That’s the way we’re planning right now. We haven’t received that guidance, we haven’t received that directive, but that’s the way we’re planning.”
