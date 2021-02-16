Hello Junction City! My name is Tim Everson and I’m very excited to be taking over the sports desk at the Union. Junction City and the greater Geary County area is special and I look forward to being able to tell the stories of your local athletes and competitors at all levels as we start to head into spring (which will also, hopefully, bring some warmer weather).
Some things about me and my background: I was born in Wichita but my family moved up to Manhattan when I was in fifth grade and then moved to Riley the year after. I graduated high school from Riley County High School and then went to K-State where I quickly became involved with Kansas State Collegian, serving as both Sports Editor and Editor-in-Chief. I was sports editor at the Dodge City Daily Globe and the Iola Register before spending a little over a year and a half away from full-time journalism (although even then, I still freelanced here and there).
When I saw that this job was open, I immediately jumped at the chance to apply. Even though I was born in Wichita, I consider this part of the state my home and I’m thrilled to be back and to be able to serve the folks that live here.
My promise to you is you will get my best effort to get a balanced coverage of all of the sports going on around the city and the county along with some K-State sports thrown in occasionally. Like I said earlier, this is a special place and deserves the best coverage possible. If you see a goofy-looking guy with a camera at the next Junction City basketball game or wrestling tournament or bowling meet, please come and introduce yourself and say ‘Hi!’. I’m looking forward to meeting and working with you all during my time here.
