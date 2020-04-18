Members of the public Charles Sarvis, Craig Bender, and Henry Petty decided to send a special ‘thank you’ to local law enforcement and firefighters Friday to remind them the community appreciates them.
Sarvis, who was behind the idea, said he hadn’t heard of anyone doing anything for the Junction City area’s first responders, and so chose to take matters into his own hands. He contacted some people he knew — Bender and Petty — and together they decided to bring the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Junction City Police Department and the Junction City Fire Department lunch from Little Cesar’s.
“I never heard of anybody doing anything for the first responders and I know they stay extremely busy,” Sarvis said. “It just dawned on me to do something.”
Recipients of the pizza lunch said they appreciated it.
Junction City Chief of Police was among those who were on hand to receive the pizzas when they arrived at the Junction City Police Department’s front door.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “Humbled is a great word. Just the fact that the community’s coming out and in support (of0 not just first responders, but also essential personnel.”
Lamb said the police department had received support from other members of the public, including someone who called them and offered to cook for JCPD officers. Another persons dropped off cookies for the officers, he said.
Lamb asked members of the public to support the JCPD by continuing to follow the law, including Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s executive orders enforcing social distancing and only leaving their residences for essential trips.
“Ride this out,” he said. “We see the end game coming up, so we’re excited. We’re looking forward to things getting better.”
Sheriff’s Deputy Ruben Marichal was present as well for the special delivery.
“It’s really nice,” he said. “Any time that you get support from the community, it always helps. Especially when you’re in limbo like with this whole corona thing. It’s a really nice move on their end.”
Marichal said the Sheriff’s Office had received other support from the community as well, included a donation of hand-sewn masks from community member Teresa Ryan.
As with the JCPD, however, one gift the Sheriff’s Office appreciates as much as it does gestures of kindness and support is for the public to follow the law.
He asked the community to follow the law in the face of something law enforcement had no power over — the spread of a dangerous virus.
“Just try to take care of yourselves,” Marichal said. “Being that it’s not something we can actually stop like burglaries or theft or anything like that, the best thing to do is take care of yourself, try to follow the guidelines as far as self-quarantine and all that.”
