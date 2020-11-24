Manhattan Arts Center opened its annual Wrap It Up exhibit and fundraiser with several modifications due to COVID-19. However, one thing that hasn’t changed is the display and sale of work by Milford artist Ortrud Hauptli.
Hauptli has been staple at Wrap It Up for longer than she can remember and since before Sandy Mead, office manager started working at the MAC, which was eight years ago.
One of the attractions of her art is the unique medium in which she works, Mead said. She uses batik, which in itself may not be too unusual, but the manner in which she employs it less traditional. Rather than using the wax and dye method to simply color fabric, she “paints” pictures using wax and dyes.
“It’s an unusual medium,” Mead said. “You don’t see batik a lot — I think that is appealing to people. It’s watercolory in a way, but with a little bit of a different feel to it.”
A self-taught artist, Hauptli said her first introduction to batik was in high school in Germany where she made a headscarf in art class. But she also enjoyed drawing and eventually combined the two. She has shown and sold her work at galleries and art shows for 40 to 50 years and in that time has only met two other artists who create pictures like hers using this technique.
Her process starts with stretching a piece of a high thread count bed sheet onto a frame to make it taut. Then she sketches the outline of the picture she has in mind.
For inspiration she turns to nature and to her travels. Many of her pictures are loosely based off places she has visited. Once the sketch is done, the batik process starts.
“Whatever I want to keep white, I put melted wax onto it,” she said.
She applies the wax with brushes or a kistka, which is a tool used in pysanky, the Ukrainian art of egg decorating. The kistka is like a small funnel at the end of a stick about the size of a pencil. This allows her to draw fine lines with the melted wax.
Once the outline is complete, she starts applying the dye. After she applies each color, she covers it with wax to seal it. She starts with the lightest colors and works her way to the darker. When then entire piece is covered in wax, she puts it in the freezer until the wax becomes hard and brittle.
“I take it out and I wad it up and the wax cracks,” she said. “Then I dip the whole thing in the darkest dye, the dye will go into those little cracks in the wax and that's what makes batik — that crackle affect.”
When the last layer of dye is dry, she lays paper on top and irons it to remove all the wax.
Hauptli has focused her art on this medium and through the years said she has created and sold hundreds of pictures.
“I enjoy it because it's an art that not very many people do,” she said. “People do batiks — make scarves or something in just color forms whereas mine is like a watercolor painting.”
Hauptli’s work, along with that of more than 80 regional artists, is on exhibit and available for sale at the Manhattan Art Center through Christmas Eve.
Masks are required while at MAC and people are asked to physical distance while in the galleries.
