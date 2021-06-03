Victory Week returns to the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley June 7 to 11. The annual celebration of the historic unit’s people and legacy was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Victory Week especially honors the 30th Anniversary of Desert Storm, in which the 1st Infantry Division played a decisive role. The week connects the division’s historic past to the present day and includes events for Soldiers and Families of the 1st Infantry Division, Big Red One veterans, distinguished members of the central Flint Hills region, and invited guests.
Throughout the week, Soldiers and units vie for the Victory Cup in a series of competitions including the Best Squad Competition, the Best Lieutenant Competition, a commander and command sergeant major softball game, and other unit sporting events. The division will also host events to include Medal of Honor recipient street dedications, a luncheon for surviving family members and Gold Star Families, a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the 1st Infantry Division’s contributions to the Desert Storm conflict 30 years ago, and a Division Review.
On June 8, there will be a COVID-19 Essential Worker Appreciation Parade at 7:30 a.m. The Soldiers of the Big Red One will line Normandy Drive and cheer our essential workers who helped keep the community running throughout the pandemic. First responders, health care workers, barbers, food service specialists, all Commissary and Exchange employees, temperature checkers and any mission essential personnel are invited. No reservation is required and individual vehicles can drive in the parade. Please meet at the Main Exchange parking lot at 7 a.m. on June 8 to participate.
As part of the ongoing Big Red One Year of Honor, Fort Riley will dedicate six streets to Big Red One Medal of Honor recipients on June 8 starting at 3:15 p.m. This can also be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/BigRedOneYearOfHonor
On June 10 at 10:30 a.m., the division and installation honor the 30th Anniversary of Desert Storm with a wreath laying ceremony at Victory Park.
On June 11 at 9 a.m. a Division review and award ceremony, including presentation of the Victory Cup, will take place at Cavalry Parade Field. Desert Storm veterans are encouraged to attend and participate in the review.
