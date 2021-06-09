U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James C. McConville, will be at Fort Riley Thursday to attend Victory Week events, conduct leader development sessions, and recognize deserving soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.
Victory Week continues through June 11. The annual celebration of the historic unit’s people and legacy was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Victory Week honors the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm, in which the 1st Infantry Division played a decisive role. The week connects the division’s past to the present day and includes events for Soldiers, families and veterans of the 1st Infantry Division, distinguished members of the central Flint Hills region, and invited guests.
