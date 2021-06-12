The Commander's Cup was handed out as the culmination of Victory Week Friday Morning at the 1st Infantry Division Division Review at the Fort Riley Cavalry Parade Field.
The 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment won the cup as well as the tug-of-war.
The 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment won water polo, the 1-7 Field Artillery won flag football, the 82nd Engineer Battalion won the soccer championship, the 97th Military Police Battalion won softball, the 1st Engineer Battalion won basketball and the 1st Sustainment brigade, 1st Infantry Division won volleyball.
In addition to Commander's Cup, seven other individuals were awarded at the Division Review including Specialist Patrick Connelley who was named Soldier of the Year, Sargent Dominic Forestieri who was named the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, Specialist Christian Ines won the Victory Chef Competition, 1st Lieutenant Brittany Baronne represented the Best Fire Support Team, Staff Sargent Clifton Ramsey represented the Best Radar Section and 1st Lieutenant Maggie Mulry represented teh Best Fire Direction Control.
