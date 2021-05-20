The 1st Infantry Division continued its Year of Honor Wednesday by telling the story of a Vietnam Veteran who won a Medal of Honor.
The veteran in question was Staff Sgt. James L. Bondsteel.
Fort Riley Commanding General Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims spoke about Bondsteel, a former Big Red One soldier, during the ceremony Wednesday morning.
Bondtseel, who was serving the with 1st Infantry Division when he earned his Medal of Honor, risked his life to save fellow soldiers during battle in 1969 during the Vietnam War.
The fighting took place during an operation by the United States military meant to put pressure on the Vietcong. Bondsteel’s unit had been ordered to attack elements of the Vietcong, Sims said.
The events that earned Bondsteel his medal took place May 24, 1969 when he and his unit were ordered to support another unit that was taking fire from a North Vietnamese battalion, he said.
“Upon entering the fray, Staff Sgt. Bondsteel immediately organized his platoon and spearheaded their assault by personally destroying four bunkers,” Sims said. “He then took control of a sister platoon some 200 meters away as they began to falter under heavy fire. He directed their efforts and assisted in aiding their wounded before moving back to his platoon with badly-needed munitions.”
He did all of this while under fire from the Vietcong.
Upon returning to his platoon, Bondsteel and his unit destroyed four more bunkers and a machine gun nest. It was during this time that he was wounded by an enemy grenade.
However, Bondsteel carried on fighting, managing to destroy two more bunkers before being relieved by another company.
“Bondsteel destroyed 10 bunkers, killed two enemy commanders and saved the lives of numerous Americans,” Sims said. “Imagine being there 52 years ago. The smell of cordite, the sounds of the fight, the chaos of battle, and through it all the personal example of Staff Sgt. James Bondsteel. Standing here today — no danger, no adrenaline — yet still his actions inspire. As I think about what he did and frames my day, puts life into perspective inspires me to be a better officer, a better husband, a better father, a better man.”
Sims drew parallels to the actions of this past soldier to those of Fort Riley soldiers today.
“Two definitions of the word ‘valor’ neatly capture our view today,” Sims said. “First, great courage in the face of danger, especially in battle. And second strength of mind or spirit that enables a person to encounter danger with personal bravery. Very few people have lived up to such definitions like Staff Sgt. James Bondsteel.”
the 1st Infantry Division will continue its celebration of past Medal of Honor winners throughout the year with ceremonies taking place monthly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.