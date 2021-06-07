At 7 p.m. on June 8, the First Division Museum will host a virtual panel featuring past and present Big Red One commanders, including the current 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims. Panel members will share their thoughts on applying leadership in their military lives and beyond.
Additional panel participants include: retired Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, retired Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Watts, retired Lt. Gen. Thomas G. Rhame, retired Lt. Gen. Perry L. Wiggins, and retired Maj. Gen. David L. Grange.
“Leadership: A Conversation with the Generals,” is offered via Zoom and free to attend. Advance registration is required at https://www.fdmuseum.org/event/virtual-a-conversation-with-the-generals/.
From the First Division Museum at Cantigny:
Wheaton, Ill., May 25, 2021 – The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park announces an extraordinary guest panel of current and retired U.S. Army generals who will share their thoughts on applying leadership, in their military lives and beyond. All six speakers are current or former commanding generals of the 1st Infantry Division, the famed “Big Red One.”
“Leadership: A Conversation with the Generals” is set for 7 p.m. Central on Tuesday, June 8. The virtual program, offered via Zoom, is free to attend. Advance registration is required at https://www.fdmuseum.org/event/virtual-a-conversation-with-the-generals/.
The roundtable discussion will be moderated by retired Col. Krewasky A. Salter, Ph.D., executive director, Museums at Cantigny Park, which includes the First Division Museum.
“We’ve assembled a remarkable group of general officers whose experiences during active duty are extremely relevant to all walks of life,” Salter said. “They have agreed to share their insights on leadership as military officers and civilians, and to share their experiences leading some of America’s finest men and women in peacetime and in combat. We are fortunate for this rare opportunity to bring them together.”
Scheduled participants:
Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II is the current commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division. He has Soldiers deployed around the globe, including in Europe and Korea. Many of his Soldiers also recently served in several American cities helping to vaccinate the population against COVID-19.
Gen. Vincent K. Brooks served with the 1st Infantry Division twice, first as a company commander and later as commanding general during their combat deployment to Iraq as U.S. Division-South (Task Force Victory) in 2010. As commander of Task Force Victory, he had several other divisional brigades under his command.
Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Watts commanded the 1st Infantry Division during the latter years of the Cold War. During his tenure he led 1ID soldiers in the deterrent mission REFORGER (Return of Forces to Germany)—the deployment of peacetime forces from the U.S. to Germany to deter Warsaw Pact aggression.
Lt. Gen. Thomas G. Rhame commanded the 1st Infantry Division during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. During combat operations he led 1ID Soldiers as they conducted the initial attack to penetrate Iraqi defensive positions, a rapid passage of lines through British forces, a night attack, and in the critical role of liberating Kuwait.
Lt. Gen. Perry L. Wiggins commanded the 1st Infantry Division from 2008 to 2009 and is qualified to fly several aircraft in the Army’s inventory. During his time in command, 1st Infantry Division Soldiers served throughout four provinces in Afghanistan as part of a combined joint task force.
Maj. Gen. David L. Grange commanded the 1st Infantry Division as his last assignment before retiring in 2000. He took command of the 1ID in Bosnia, leading the division (Task Force Eagle) during a critical period when local mob violence tensions were high as Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks refused to live together peacefully.
More detailed biographical information for each general is posted https://www.fdmuseum.org/event/virtual-a-conversation-with-the-generals/.
