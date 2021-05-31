Fort Riley held its Memorial Day ceremony as planned Monday, despite persistent rain that fell throughout the observance.
Garrison Commander William B. McKannay addressed those gathered at the ceremony.
“The Army’s number one priority is people,” he said. “Our total force of active duty, Guard, reserve component, soldiers, families, Army civilians, retirees and veteran soldiers for life — people first includes not only our soldiers and families but also and indeed our survivors as well as a solemn pledge always to remember those who served selflessly to preserve our nation’s creeds. The many gravesites at our cemetery represent decades of sacrifices.”
Memorial Day is a day to honor the military’s dead and remember what they gave for their country, not the living and McKannay spoke of the sacrifices made by veterans across the board.
“This is only one of thousands of cemeteries across this country and around the world where heroes rest in well-earned peace,” he said. “Each of the military individuals in this cemetery here and worldwide has a humbling story to tell. Each grave marker you see was someone’s son or daughter, father or mother, brother, sister, friend and fellow service member fighting together for this country.”
McKannay asked those present at the observance to keep this in mind and reflect on it and also to remember the families of those who have lost loved ones to war.
“It reminds us of the actual cost of war and is a reminder to honor those who died while answering the call of service to their nation,” he said. “Today we pay a special tribute to the men and women who have paid the ultimate price. As we think of the men and women who sacrificed their lives, let us never forget the gratitude we owe to gold star and surviving family members. Let them know that you remember their soldier and are grateful for the service they gave to this country.”
Sen. Roger Marshall was present for the observance as well.
“Memorial Day is meant to remember our loved ones who have died,” he said. “Specifically our men and women in the service who have made the ultimate sacrifice. I’m a veteran myself, the son and brother of a veteran. My wife’s uncle died — was killed in action — in service for this country as well. So it means a very patriotic weekend, that freedom is not free and we should always stop and honor not just the people who died but their families.”
Marshall talked about the push he and Sen. Jerry Moran have embarked on to have more veterans’ names added to the 1st Infantry Division Memorial in Washington, D.C. The names of more than 600 of the Big Red One soldiers who have died overseas since World War I are missing from the monument, something Marshall said is going to change. No names had been added to the monument since the mid-1990s.
