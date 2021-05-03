In June, Junction City High School senior Anna Torres will have the opportunity to fulfill her lifelong dream.
“Going into the Air Force Academy has been a dream of mine for the last 12 years, so this was pretty exciting,” Torres said. “It’s taken a lot of work academically, physically, athletically, so this was kind of the dream come true.”
Torres found out in December she had received a principal nomination for the U.S. Air Force Academy located in Colorado Springs from U.S. Representative Randy Weber, putting her as a very first pick among 50 other aspiring young adults. Then, a month later, she received her official letter of acceptance.
“I just happened to randomly open up my application portal during class, and I turned to my best friend and I was like, ‘I just got into the Air Force Academy,’” Torres said. “Then I ran outside and called my mom. It was a pretty exciting moment.”
Torres will be following in her family’s footsteps, with her father being in the U.S. Army and grandfather a U.S. Air Force veteran who also attended the academy.
“Having that exposure to aviation has really sparked my interest in going to the academy,” Torres said.
Torres came to Junction City High School in 2019, and since has played varsity tennis and softball, managed the boys basketball team, and been involved with Club 121, Blue Jay Nation, and HOSA.
Her report date to the academy is in June, where she will begin with six weeks of Basic Cadet Training before beginning the academic year.
“I’m excited to spend some time serving my country and giving back,” Torres said.
Geary County Schools USD 475 congratulates Torres for this significant achievement and looks forward to seeing the accomplishments she will continue to make.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.