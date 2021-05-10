TOPEKA – The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) will present a virtual Artist INC Express workshop for military servicemembers, veterans and their family/caregivers living in Kansas who want to explore career options in creative arts industries.
The Artist INC Express workshop will introduce Kansas military members and veterans to career options in the creative arts sector. These highly interactive sessions will provide resources and an understanding of numerous career pathways in arts professions. Workshop sections include writing about your work, building a personal brand, goal setting and more.
“KCAIC specializes in high-quality professional development programs, and this particular workshop will provide an incredible opportunity for our military and veteran community in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Their experiences and perspectives are welcome and needed in creating meaningful, expressive art that enriches communities and lives. I strongly urge military servicemembers, veterans and their families to participate in this valuable and interesting workshop to discover and explore ways to engage in the arts industry.”
Artist INC Express is sponsored by KCAIC in partnership with the Arts Council of Johnson County and the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs at Kansas State University.
“The Artist INC program has a proven track record of connecting creatives in all disciplines to the resources and networks necessary to build a successful practice,” KCAIC Director Peter Jasso said. “This workshop will provide critical skills to members of the military community who wish to pursue a career in the creative sector, build professional relationships, and continue service to their community through personal experience and creative expression.”
The workshops will be facilitated by experienced Artist INC peer professionals Erin McGrane, Chris Dahlquist and Erica Iman. Participants will have access to networking opportunities in discussions and activities with the artists and facilitators.
Dates and times:
Friday, May 21, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This 3-day workshop is for veterans, military servicemembers and their family/caregivers living in Kansas. Registration is required, however, admission to the workshop is free. All participants must be at least 18 years old and attend all three days. Seats are limited to 20.
Priority registration ends at midnight on Sunday, May 16.
The workshop will be delivered via Zoom and will be highly interactive. Registrants must have a microphone and camera-enabled computer or iPad/smart tablet or smart phone, along with a strong internet connection.
For additional questions, please contact Kathy Liao at kliao@maaa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.