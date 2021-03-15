The Military Affairs Council was $15,000 over budget in 2020.
According to MAC Director Craig Bender, this is because COVID-19 prevented the MAC from holding its usual events and fundraisers, from which it gains part of its budget. These events include the monthly MAC breakfasts and military appreciation events such as welcome home parties for soldiers. A spouse welcome, which had been scheduled for around this time last year, was among the first in a long line of MAC events to be canceled by COVID-19.
The county and city governments also provide parts of the MAC budget and Bender said the MAC had turned to them for help in dealing with this deficit.
“We’ve asked the city and county to see if they’re willing to help, but in case they can’t just putting on more events,” Bender said, was how the MAC planned to deal with the $15,000 deficit.
The city and county combined provide the majority of the MAC’s annual budget — between 70 and 80 percent of the budget — according to Bender.
He said he planned to sit down and brainstorm ideas to help the MAC raise funds. Bender said he hoped the MAC would be able to hold a military appreciation event to raise funds, which he said he believed would bring in “at least $5,000 of that.”
“I have ideas out there,” Bender said. “It’s really just a matter of whether covid lets me do it or not this year — which is looking better.”
He said the MAC might have to make cuts, if it couldn’t make up for the deficit in other ways.
“There’s areas where we probably can cut or not do things,” Bender said.
Cuts could include not attending AUSA or Bender abstaining from attending seminars he would normally go to this year.
“If I don’t have the money, I just don’t go to those,” he said.
Bender invited people to come forward with fundraising ideas.
“If you have ideas for things I can do, feel free to reach out to me,” he said. “I’m willing to do the work.”
