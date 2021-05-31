Brig. Gen Thomas W. O’Connor said goodbye to Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division where he has served as Deputy Commanding General for Support Thursday in a Victory with Honors ceremony Thursday.
Commanding General of Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims was among those present to say farewell to O’Connor.
Sims praised his accomplishments and leadership while with the Division.
“Tom O’Connor is a brilliant leader,” he said. “Confident, professional, but most of all a magnificent person.”
Sims also credited some of O’Connor’s leadership and accomplishments to the support of his family — his wife and five children.
He described parting with O’Connor as “bittersweet.”
“We’re all better for having spent any amount of time with the O’Connors,” Sims said. “We look forward to crossing paths in the days ahead.”
O’Connor had words of praise for his fellow soldiers as well and memories to share of his time with the 1st Infantry Division.
“Service to this historic Division in this capacity has been an honor of a lifetime,” he said. “Walking in the shadows of the valorous and virtuous men and women who have served for us is truly humbling and to serve alongside all of you, witnessing your strength of character and your commitment to the greater good has been an inspiration for me and our family.”
O’Connor thanked those who had shown compassion to him during times of loss — such as the last few months, when he lost his mother and his surrogate mother.
O’Connor and his family will head to his next duty station in South Korea.
