During the course of the ice storm which blanketed parts of Kansas Friday, multiple wrecks took place across the Flint Hills.
Two such crashes were handled by the Kansas Highway Patrol in Riley County, both of which involved minor injuries.
The injuries were minor Friday in Riley County when slick roadways caused an 11 car pileup on K-18.
According to the KHP, the wreck took place when Keaton J. Lind, age 22, of Washington State lost control of his 2000 Nissan Frontier due to ice on the K-18 bridge. Lind was uninjured in the wreck.
Due to ice on the road, however, the drivers of the subsequent 10 cars involved in the pileup were unable to stop in time to keep from crashing as well.
Most of the people involved in the wreck had no apparent injuries. However, Shardae Pigue, age 32, of Manhattan received minor injuries in the crash, according to the KHP.
According to the KHP, she was not transported from the scene of the wreck.
A single vehicle crash also took place Friday when Madelyn G. Turner, age 19 of Gardner, lost control of her 2015 Ford Focus due to ice on the road. Her vehicle went into the ditch and rolled multiple times, eventually coming to rest on its wheels, according to the KHP.
She was transported from the scene with possible injuries.
