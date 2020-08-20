A Milford postal worker has been charged with delaying or destroying mail.
According to the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister of the District of Kansas, 38-year-old Casey L. Casto of Milford, who was formerly employed by the postal system in Milford, has been charged with two counts of delaying or destroying mail.
Allegedly, the individual is said to have committed these crimes in June and July of 2019 in Milford.
If Casto is found guilty on both counts, the former postal worker could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison and a total fine of $500,000 — a total of five years and $250,000 per count.
According to McAllister’s office, the United States Postal Service investigated the matter and it has now been turned over to Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney for prosecution.
Other Geary County cases
Two people have been charged with planning to distribute meth in Geary County.
Chloe Jean Heather, age 28 of Holts Summit, Mo. and Paul Edward Raef age 38 of Holts Summit, Mo. have been charged with a count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Geary County. The crime allegedly took place June 18 of this year.
If the two are convicted, they could be sentenced to no less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Debenham will prosecute the case.
