Election day will be here sooner than later — and so will these important, election-related dates.
Those who wish to take part in the 2020 election need to pay attention to these upcoming dates.
Tomorrow — June 1 — is the last day a person can change party affiliation before the August primary.
The last day to register in order to vote in the August primary election is July 14.
Voters are encouraged to use remote access tools to check on their voter registrations.
These tools include going to www.voteks.org/voterview, entering one’s name and birthdate, and looking the information up online or calling the Geary County Clerk’s office at 785-238-3912.
